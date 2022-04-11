New rates for Universal Credit as payments rise from today

Benefits payments will rise in April (Photo: Adobe)

Universal Credit payments will rise from today giving benefit claimants more money in their account amid the cost of living crisis.

Benefits claimants will see a boost to their usual payments in April as rates rise by 3.1%, with the increase coming in line with the start of the new tax year which came into effect on 6 April.

Benefits usually rise every year to keep pace with the growing costs of everyday goods, including food and petrol prices, but with the current cost of living crisis, this month’s increases will be a welcome relief to many families.

Universal Credit, Child Benefit and the State Pension are among the payments increasing from April. If you claim any of the following benefits, here’s what you need to know about the changes.

Universal Credit

Universal Credit is changing from 11 April and the new monthly rates are as follows:

Standard allowance

- For those who are single and aged under 25, the standard allowance is rising from £257.33 to £265.31- For those who are single and aged 25 or over, the standard allowance is rising from £324.84 to £334.91- For joint claimants both aged under 25, the standard allowance is rising from £403.93 to £416.45- For joint claimants where one or both are aged 25 or over, the standard allowance is rising from £509.91 to £525.72

Extra amounts for children

- For those with a first child born before 6 April 2017, the extra amount is rising from £282.50 to £290- For those with a child born on or after 6 April 2017, or second child and subsequent child, the extra amount is rising from £237.08 to £244.58- For those with a disabled child, the lower rate addition payment is rising from £128.89 to £132.89 and the higher rate from £402.41 to £414.88

Limited capability to work

- For those deemed to have limited capability to work, the extra amount is rising from £128.89 to £132.89- For those deemed to have limited capability for work or work-related activity, the extra amount is rising from £343.63 to £354.28

Carer support

- Those who care for a severely disabled person for at least 35 hours a week can expect a rise of £163.73 to £168.81.

Increased work allowance

- The higher work allowance (no housing amount) for someone claiming Universal Credit with one or more dependent children or limited capability to work is rising from £557 to £573- The lower work allowance for someone claiming Universal Credit with one or more dependent children or limited capability to work is rising from £335 to £344

Child Benefit

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) confirmed the new Child Benefit payments will come into force from 11 April 2022.

There are currently two Child Benefit rates for claimants. The first is £21.15 per week for the eldest child, and the second is £14 per week for any additional children. This means claimants receive £84.60 per month for one child, or just over £1,000 per year.

Benefits for additional children amount to £56.00 per month, or just over £700 per year.

From 11 April, these weekly payments will increase to the following rates:

- Eldest or only child - £21.80- Additional children - £14.45

State Pension

This is a regular payment from the government for those who have reached the State Pension age, currently set at 66 years old.

From April, the full rate of the new State Pension is rising from £179.60 a week to £185.15. For the basic part of the old state pension, the rate is rising from £137.60 to £141.85.

Housing benefit

Single person

- Aged under 25 - rates are rising from £59.20 to £61.05- Any age and on main phase ESA - rates are rising from £74.70 to £77.00- Aged between 25 and state pension credit age - rates are rising from £74.70 to £77.00- Reached State Pension age - rates are rising from £191.15 to £197.10

Lone parent

- Aged under 18 - rates are rising from £59.20 to £61.05- Any age and on main phase ESA - rates are rising from £74.70 to £77.00- Aged between 18 and state pension credit age - rates are rising from £74.70 to £77.00- Reached State Pension age - rates are rising from £191.15 to £197.10

Couple

- Both aged under 18 - rates are rising from £89.45 to £92.20- One or both aged between 18 and state pension credit age - rates are rising from £117.40 to £121.05- Any age and on main phase ESA - rates are rising from £117.40 to £121.05- One or both have reached State Pension age - rates are rising from £286.05 to £294.90

Other

- Dependent child, or young person aged under 20 - rates are rising from £68.60 to £70.80

Pension Credit

People who are retired can get their low income topped up with Pension Credit.

For single retirees, the rate is rising from £177.10 per week to £182.60, and for couples rates are rising from £270.30 to £278.70.

You could get the ‘Savings Credit’ part of Pension Credit if both of the following apply:

- you reached State Pension age before 6 April 2016- you saved some money for retirement, for example a personal or workplace pension

This part of Pension Credit will rise from £14.04 a week to £14.48 for single people, and from £15.71 to £16.20 for couples.

Attendance Allowance

Attendance Allowance is a benefit for people over State Pension age who require help or care because of a severe disability or illness. It is paid at two different rates depending on the level of care required.

The higher rate is rising from £89.60 to £92.40, while the lower rate is rising from £60 to £61.85.

Carer’s Allowance

Those who care for someone who is disabled at least 35 hours per week and they get certain benefits can claim for Carer’s Allowance.

In April, the rate is rising from £67.60 to £69.70 per week.

Disability Living Allowance

The Disability Living Allowance (DLA) is being replaced by Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for disabled people.

You can only apply for DLA if you are under 16. Older people whose DLA claim has not come to an end may see payments go up.

- Highest amount is rising from £89.60 to £92.40- Middle amount from £60.00 to £61.85- Lowest amount from £23.70 to £24.45

For the mobility component:- Higher amount from £62.55 to £64.50- Lower amount from £23.70 to £24.45

Employment Support Allowance

You can apply for Employment Support Allowance (ESA) if you have a disability or health condition that affects how much you can work. The new rates from April are:

- Under 25-year-old - rising from £59.20 to £61.05- Age 25 and older - rising from £74.70 £77.00- Lone parent under 18 - rising from £59.20 to £61.05- Lone parent 18 or over - rising from £74.70 £77.00

You may also get further rates if you are a couple, have a disability, or have caring responsibilities.

Jobseeker’s Allowance

Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) provides support to those who are unemployed while they look for work. It is being replaced by Universal Credit, but those still claiming JSA will see payments go up next year.

For under 25-year-olds, contribution-based and income-based payments are rising from £59.20 a week to £61.05, and for those 25 and over, rates are rising from £74.70 to £77.00 per week.

There are also further rates for couples, those with children, disabilities or caring responsibilities.

Maternity, paternity, adoption and shared parental pay increase

Statutory rates are rising from £151.97 to £156.66 for maternity, adoption, paternity and shared parental pay in April.

Parental bereavement pay is also rising by the same amount.

Maternity allowance

New mums who do not qualify for standard maternity pay could get payment from maternity allowance instead, which is rising from £157.97 to £156.66 in April.

Personal Independence Payment

Personal Independence Payments (PIP) help with extra living costs for people with long-term physical or mental health issues, disabilities, or health conditions. You can apply for PIP even if you have savings or are in work.

Payments for the daily living component is rising from £89.60 to £92.40 for enhanced and from £60 from £61.85 for standard.

For the mobility component, rates are rising from £62.55 to £64.50 for enhanced, and £23.70 to £24.45 for standard.

Statutory Sick Pay