Nick Knowles facing sack from BBC's DIY SOS after starring in Shreddies advert

Knowles could face being axed from his hit show after he appeared as a builder in a cereal advert (Picture: Getty Images)

BBC presenter Nick Knowles could face being axed for his hit show, DIY SOS, after he took part in a Shreddies advert.

The 58-year-old has hosted the show for over two decades, since it debuted in 1999, and is said to be beside himself with worry over losing his role.

His job hangs on a shred after he played the part of a builder, ‘Nick get it done Knowles’, in the 30 second breakfast cereal advert.

‘When things get tough, don’t eat soft’

In the clip, he is seen helping a family with DIY after telling the dad “when things get tough, don’t eat soft”, before pouring shreddies into his builder’s hard hat.

The BBC One show is based around Knowles, a team of builders and tradesmen and suppliers donating their labour and material to transform homes in desperate need of repair.

Often the home owners have been through a devastating experience or are suffering from financial hardship.

Last year, he and the team raised almost £1million for Children In Need with their Big Build.

While Knowles is reportedly a free agent, the advert breaks BBC’s advertising guidelines as he has used his platform from the show to be cast in the advert.

Corporation bosses told Knowles, in a Zoom call last month, that either Nestle pulls the advert or he will need to quit DIY SOS - The Sun reports.

‘Nick has basically been handed an ultimatum’

A source told The Sun: “Nick is in absolute torment about the whole situation because he loves the Beeb.

“But they have very strict guidelines when it comes to their talent and advertising and he has already broken them by filming the ads. But Shreddies don’t want to pull the campaign.

“While Nick is technically a free agent, he appears to have used his connection to DIY SOS in the advert which is totally out of order in the eyes of the BBC.

“Nick has basically been handed an ultimatum and the decision may already be out of his hands.”

Shreddies is reportedly not keen to pull the advert, which first aired in February and is still available to view on it’s Facebook page.

On 17 May, the BBC commented on the dispute.