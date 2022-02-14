Relationship experts share exactly what to write in your Valentine's Day cards

With only a few days to go until Valentine’s Day, couples will be looking forward to their dinner reservations, prepping gifts and thinking about what to write in their cards.

It is so important to cherish and value your loved ones- especially on Valentine's Day

Whether it’s an old flame, best friend, new partner or secret love, getting the right message is no easy task.

To help ease the pressure on getting it ‘right’, Funky Pigeon has teamed up with sex and relationship experts Tatyana Dyachenko and Barbara Santini to find the perfect message to share with a loved one this Valentine’s Day.

It’s no secret that communication and saying the right thing is the key to a successful relationship. That’s why the best messages for a Valentine's Day card will have a personal, unique feel explains Tatyana:

“The best way to communicate your desires with your partner is to just be honest. Without good communication your wants, needs and desires can go unnoticed. Your partner isn't a mind reader and it helps both you and them if you can talk about your feelings and needs with them.

“Make sure you both take the time to really listen to what each other has to say. The more a couple talks to each other the stronger their bond is.”

Tatyana has shared exactly what you should be filling your Valentine’s Day cards with this year if you want to ignite that spark:

For the Romantics

Nothing feels great like loving and to be loved back, I love you

You touched my soul in a way no other has, please be mine forever

You are and always will be the best part of my day

For the funny ones…

I love you more than pizza

I’m so happy and thankful to have found someone as weird as me.

Besides cheese, you are my favourite.

For the lovers

With all my heart I just want you to be happy and… naked

If you were mine I’d always be by your side… or under you, or on top

Are you doing anything later… Me for example?

Psychologist, sex and relationship adviser, Barbara Santini commented on whether you should be divulging so much to your partner on Valentine’s Day:

“Brits may be planning on divulging a lot about their inner desires and although most people think honesty is the pillar to healthy relationships, divulging so much to your partner can be harmful. That said, I advise people to exercise caution before disclosing their desires in this season of love, especially if your partner has not shown interest in knowing you deeper.

“Couples might want to base their communication on the five love languages, which are ways of receiving and expressing affection. This means establishing whether your partner enjoys words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service, or receiving gifts. It is important to know your partner's love language to give them the best Valentine's Day of their life.”

