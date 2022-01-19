Royal Mail warns of delivery delays in 47 areas due to Covid - see the full list

Royal Mail has warned of delays to deliveries in 47 areas (Photo: Shutterstock)

Royal Mail has warned of delays to deliveries across the UK due to a high number of Covid-related staff absences.

The disruption is affecting 47 delivery offices around the country today (19 January), with the postal service attributing the cause to high levels of staff off sick or self-isolating at home.

It also blamed “resourcing” and “other local factors” for deliveries not running as normal.

Royal Mail has said the disruption means it may not be able to deliver six days a week across certain postcodes and has apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

In a statement, the postal service said: “Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country today. We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

“In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as Covid-related self isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.

“In those cases we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers.

“We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

Which areas are affected?

Royal Mail has confirmed that the following 47 delivery offices are affected by delays and disruption, as of 19 January: