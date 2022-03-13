Seven tasks to prepare your garden for spring

Tackling your garden in preparation for spring is no mean feat

It's springtime and your garden needs some TLC

Warm weather and planting season are on the horizon and, with spring officially starting on March 20, now is best time to prepare your garden.

While it may be tempting to invest in a professional gardener, the garden experts at Primrose have revealed seven tasks that can all be performed in just one afternoon to get your garden in spring-ready condition.

What’s more, you’ll save yourself £150 on the professional gardener too!

Primrose’s resident gardening expert Evie Lane said: “Warmer weather is within touching distance so putting away just one afternoon on a weekend is the perfect chance to start preparing your green space.

Taking the time for preparation is essential for a successful year of blooming, but after following our preparation tips, gardeners will find that the smallest jobs can transform our garden the most.”

Seven tasks to get your garden spring-ready in one afternoon ...

1 Clean and sharpen gardening tools – ten minutes. You should be cleaning your garden tools regularly so they last longer.

2 Spot-cleaning your garden for debris – 20 minutes. Beginning the big garden clean can be an over facing job, but doing a bit of very basic spot-cleaning can transform your whole garden.

3 Pruning your plants – one hour. There’s no time like the present to be performing annual pruning.

4 Prepare your lawn for the first cut – 30 minutes. The first cut of the year isn’t until the first dry spell in March, but that doesn’t mean you can’t show your lawn some love before mowing.

5 Weeding and mulching – 1.5 hours. It’s time to tackle any weeds that have wormed their way into your soil.

6 Clean and treat garden furniture – One hour. Any garden furniture should have been covered or stored away over the winter – but if not, now is the time to see if you can salvage it in time for the warmer months.