Silentnight unveils dream job for snorers

Get paid to sleep

Are you one of the 1 in 4 sleepers kept awake at night by your partner’s snoring? Or are you in the 10% of the nation that wake themselves up with their own snoring?

If you, or your other half, consider yourself a certified snorer, Silentnight may have just the job for you.

Silentnight is running a competition for UK snorers (photo: Silentnight)

The UK’s most trusted sleep brand is on the hunt for five serious snorers to test their sleep products in 2022 – being paid a cash prize of £300 in return!

Win a luxury hamper

Not only that, the lucky snoozers will also receive a sleep bundle worth up to £700. The bundle includes a king-size, rolled mattress from the award-winning Studio by Silentnight collection. In addition, it has a pair of Anti-Snore pillows to encourage improved breathing. Winners will also enjoy a ‘So Snug’ 13.5 winter duvet.

Kat Collins, Senior Brand Manager for Silentnight, said: “As the UK’s most trusted sleep brand, we think it’s important to celebrate all types of sleepers and so are giving back to snorers across the country with an exciting new role this year.

But, this is official business and we’re looking for applicants who take their sleep seriously! As part of our mission to change how people sleep for the better, we know that customers’ feedback on our products is fundamental to our future launches so can’t wait to hear our new ‘employees’ thoughts.”

Snorers ready to take on the challenge can enter the competition by following these two simple steps:

Complete the entry form onthe Silentnight websiteand sign up to Silentnight’s newsletter Follow Silentnight @silentnightbeds onInstagramOR Facebook