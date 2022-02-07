Simple Wordle trick allows users to play two games in one day

Players have six attempts to figure out the word each day (Photo: Getty Images)

Since its launch at the end of last year, Wordle has taken the world by storm and sees millions of people attempt to crack the online puzzle each day.

The popular brain teaser tasks players with figuring out a five letter word each day, using a maximum of six guesses to complete the word.

Players are given a series of hints to try and figure it out and any letters that are correct and in the right place are highlighted green.

Letters that are in the word but are in the wrong place are highlighted yellow, and any letters highlighted in grey are not included anywhere in the secret word.

Players are offered the chance to share their results on Twitter after completing their six guesses, revealing the green, yellow and grey boxes to other users.

The viral game was recently snapped up by the New York Times for “an undisclosed price in the low seven figures”, but fans have been assured it will still be available to play for free, despite the newspaper’s paywall.

Wordle is limited to just one game per day, but users have discovered a simple trick which allows you to play again and find any old Wordles that may have been missed.

Here are all the steps you need to do it.

How can I play Wordle more than once per day?

If one game of Wordle in a day just isn’t enough, following these steps on a mobile phone will grant players access to tomorrow’s game a day early.

Players can also go back and have a go at any old Wordles that they missed, allowing multiple games to be played in the same day.

If you have an iPhone, follow these steps to do it:

- Go into ‘Settings’ on your phone and click on ‘General’- Select ‘Date and Time’ and then un-tick ‘Set Automatically’- Set the date on your phone to tomorrow- Go back to the Wordle website and enjoy playing the puzzle a day in advance- Don’t forget to reset your phone to the right date after playing

Other smartphone users can get access to tomorrow’s puzzle by following these steps:

- Go into ‘Settings’ on your phone and click on 'General Management'- Select 'Date and Time' and then un-tick 'Set Automatically'- Set the date on your phone to tomorrow's date- Go back to the Wordle website to play

How do I access old Wordle puzzles?