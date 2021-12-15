The Best Spa Hotels to Visit this Winter across the UK

Relax and Unwind

Who says that holidays are just for summer?

This is the perfect destination for anyone looking to reset and restore this winter. Whether you're local or on holiday, the hotel offers a bespoke experience for all guests.

This luxurious residence offers the best of what Scotland has to offer. The Loch Fyne Spa offers an array of treatments using locally produced products. These are soured from the Hebridean Isles.

All products are rich in vitamins, minerals and natural antioxidants. This ensures top-quality treatments and beauty therapies.

The spa is an oasis of calm, offering a variety of treatments and facilities. It includes an indoor pool, outdoor hot tub, sauna, and steam room. And if that couldn’t be perfect enough, why not book in for the New Year, as the hotel is unveiling its brand-new, updated spa!

Guests at the Minster Hotel & Spa can enjoy a range of activities such as ESPA massages and bicycle hire. Or why not take in breathtaking views of the Oxfordshire countryside?

If you’re heading to Minster Mill you have to try their one of a kind RASUL Mud Therapy treatment. A traditional, ancient ritual where mineral-rich mud, heat and steam will leave your skin silky soft and will awaken all your senses, the unique and hard to come by treatment is the perfect treatment for couples.

The spa also offers three treatment rooms, an indoor heated plunge pool, poolside rock sauna and their aroma steam room.

Try the best of what the Minster Mill has to offer with its bespoke ‘Winter Spa Day’. You can choose from a range of 60-minute treatments tailored to you individually by expert therapists, whilst soaking up the spa facilities and enjoying a five-star lunch with a glass of prosecco.

The Coniston Hotel, North Yorkshire

Set on the 1,400-acre Coniston Estate, this hotel showcases the best of what Yorkshire has to offer.

Commonly known for its award-winning Nàddara Spa, the hotel beams with extravagance. The includes its fully-equipped facilities and fitness centre.

Meaning ‘Natural’ in Scottish Gaelic, the Náddara Spa makes the most of the location, giving every guest a place to reconnect with nature and restore their mind, body and soul.

With recent updates, the spa includes new outdoor experiences, organic treatments, and sumptuous dining.

With options for spa mornings, afternoons, evenings, and full days, the spa is a great place for all, and for any locals looking to make the New Year a little bit more relaxing. Memberships are also available for people to enjoy the five-star service year-round.

Located at the heart of the capital, the spa is the best place for those who desire a city break away.

The Rena Spa is open to both hotel guests and non-guests. This means all can enjoy the incredible selection of spa treatments available.

Finally, a visit to Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa is the perfect escape this winter.

Based in a spectacular countryside manor house, a spa day, paired with Michelin-starred dining, at Restaurant Hywel Jones, is the ultimate treat to beat the January blues.

Featuring products from both ESPA and Carita, the award-winning spa features indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy pools, five thermal cabins, experience showers, a saltwater plunge pool, ice bar, relaxation rooms, social lounge, and even a skincare mixology bar.