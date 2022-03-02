The Folio Society reveals top 10 most popular children's books ahead of World Book Day
The Folio Society has revealed its top 10 most popular children’s books ahead of World Book Day on Thursday March 3.
The Folio Society hasbeen publishing beautiful editions of the world’s most-loved books for the past 75 years.
This year is the 25th anniversary of World Book Day – with the message for all children ‘you are a reader‘.
The Folio Society’s Top 10 Most Popular Children’s Books:
1 Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame
2 Howl's Moving Castle by Diane Wynne Jones
3 How to See Fairies by Charles van Sandwyk
4 Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams
5 Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
6 Princess Bride adapted by William Goldman
7 One Hundred and One Dalmations by Dodie Smith
8 Peter Pan by JM Barrie
9 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl
10 Winnie the Pooh by AA Milne
The Folio Society has released its second Roald Dahl Collection (£75) featuring arguably his most-loved books - The BFG (which celebrates its 40th birthday this year), The Witches and Matilda.