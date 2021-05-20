The top activities that pensioners want to try on their next holiday - including scuba diving and jumping out an aircraft

Pensioners have revealed the activities they want to try on their next holiday – including scuba diving, jumping out an aircraft and white-water rafting.

A survey of 1,000 over 65s revealed more than half (53 per cent) regret not travelling when they were younger.

Road trip to the US

Given the chance, almost a third (30 per cent) fancy a road trip across the USA, while a quarter (23 per cent) want a ride on Interrail Europe.

Trekking through the jungle in Peru is on six per cent of pensioner’s dream travelling to-do list, while five per cent would love to attend a beach party in Thailand, according to Hotels.com.

OAPs are also showing their hunger for adrenaline-fuelled activities, with 13 per cent wanting to go white water rafting on their next holiday.

Nearly one in five (19 per cent) fancy scuba diving, 18 per cent want to go quad biking and 12 per cent want to jump out of a plane and go skydiving.

Travelling more than their twenties

Overall, more than half (54 per cent) are now travelling more now than they did in their twenties.

The research was carried out by Hotels.com which has teamed up with football legend Harry Redknapp to treat an over 65 to an adventure of a lifetime with the chance to win a £5,000 voucher to kickstart their Golden Gap Year.

Harry, 74, said: “It’s been a tough year for us golden oldies, but I certainly don’t feel my age and I’m buzzing to get out and about again.

“Adventure is ageless, and my granddaughter Molly has convinced me that it’s never too late to go on my own trip of a lifetime.”

The study also found that when it comes to staycations, a UK road-trip (32 per cent), a party house in the Cotswolds with friends (12 per cent) and pub hopping round the west country (14 per cent) top the list of trips over 65s would like to go on post lockdown.

And three per cent of respondents said they are planning on going to a music festival.

Emma Tagg, head of global and EMEA brand communications at Hotels.com brand, added: “It’s been a hard year for everyone, but particularly senior citizens who are ready for an adventure more than ever.

“Half of those aged 65-plus have booked or are planning to book a trip when restrictions lift, and we’re here to help them plan the holiday they’ve always dreamed off.

“Think yoga retreats, bungee jumping and diving with sharks, it’s never too late to embrace your wild side. With our flexible booking options, there’s no stress if your plans change”.

To enter the competition, nominate your Golden Gap Year OAP by sharing a snap of them and explain why they deserve to win on social media using the hashtag #GoldenGapYear.