Toby Carvery and Harvester have 50% off adult mains this week - here’s how to claim

Toby Carvery has slashed the prices of its carvery by 40 per cent, so diners can get a roast for the bargain price of £4.29 - but the offer is on for a limited time (Photo: Shutterstock)

Toby Carvery and Harvester fans in need of a mid-week pick-me-up can get 50% off main meals until Thursday (June 30).

The deal is valid for a table with up to six people, but the offer needs to be redeemed with a special code.

How to get the code?

One way of doing this is by downloading the free Toby Carvery or Harvester app.

Once downloaded, go to the section that says "enter promo code".

Type in "TREAT" and the voucher should appear in your app wallet.

Some customers already signed up to the Toby Carvery and Harvester mailing lists say they have received a unique code to use for the offer.

If you have an email with the code, just tell the cashier you've got a discount code before being seated.

The voucher is only valid for adult main meals.

A mid-week carvery at Toby Carvery usually costs £7.99 but with the voucher code, you can get it half price for just £3.99 each.

You can’t use the discount code against drinks, takeaway, breakfast, kids' meals, king-size upgrade, set menus, buffets, brunch, delivery through third-party partners, small plates or sharing boards.

What did the brands say?

Toby Carvery and Harvester are owned by Mitchell and Butlers.

In a message to customers, the restaurant chains said: "Mondays done right. Especially when it's half price.

"We've 50% off mains until Thursday 30th June! Download our app, and enter code TREAT to redeem."

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one person saying: "Brill and it’s payday. Booking a table!!"

Another said: "On my way..."

A third commented: "That looks so delicious."