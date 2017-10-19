Colony unlucky in defeat

Both teams started the match positively, and it was end-to-end football with the home side probably having more pressure.

However, goalkeeper Kev Stewart, standing in at the last minute for the injured Dylan Faskin, brought off a smart save at his near post to prevent the opener.

The attacking football continued, and Jack Strachan shot over from distance.

The football continued to flow from end to end, and Craig Ross headed narrowly past the post on the half-hour mark.

Neither team could make the breakthrough as the first half of a very competitive game arrived.

The home side continued to press in the second half, and Kevin Bonarius replaced the tiring Steven Craib on the hour mark.

Two minutes later, Colony went behind in controversial circumstances.

A clearance from a corner was headed back in by a Newburgh player, and it reached one of his team mates all on his own and looking clearly offside.

His header was brilliantly stopped by Kevin Stewart, but it spun back over the line into the goal.

No flag was forthcoming, and both Steve Morrison and Richard Davidson were booked for their protests.

Shortly thereafter, Stuart McKay replaced Jamie Lind, as Colony pushed for an equaliser.

In the 69th minute, a free-kick by Morrison was brilliantly flicked on by Dorrat, and typically, Craig Ross made a late run, and lofted the ball over the advancing keeper.

It was anyone’s game now, and Steven Morrison had a header cleared off the line, closely followed by Stewart pushing an effort over at the other end.

Unfortunately for the home side, Thistle again took the lead in the 85th minute.

An excellent cross from deep left was met by the head of the Newburgh striker, giving Stewart no chance.

Colony still believed that they could salvage something from the game and continued to press, but as the match entered injury time, Newburgh cleared a corner, and their forward carried the ball almost the length of the park before unleashing a wonderful strike from a seemingly impossible angle on the right into the far corner.

This was a match that either team could have won, and the attitude shown by the players, and the effort given was markedly better than the previous encounter.