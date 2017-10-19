Contracts confirmed at Locos

Inverurie Loco Works’ inspirational captain, leader and legend Neil McLean, has penned a new contract that will see the all-time senior record appearance maker play to the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

McLean has been in great form and was described as ‘the Peter Pan of the Highland League’ on LocosTV recently.

The player’s converted penalty against Fort William at the start of September saw him score for the Locos in the fourteenth campaign in a row, having netted 78 career Railwaymen goals since debuting in August 2004.

The darling of the Locos faithful is targeting 500 first team competitive appearances.

Manager Neil Cooper said: “I can’t speak highly enough about Nacho since I came to the football club.

“A proper leader, setting high standards and always demanding more from team-mates.

“Neil trains like a youngster and really takes care of himself off the field.

“He deserves this contract extension and we are all delighted it’s been signed.”

Neil himself added: “This club means the world to me and with so many players saying that you’re a long time retired, it just feels right to continue for another campaign.

“I know I’ve still got lots to offer on and off the park and I’m relishing this exciting period as the Gaffer and Parky continue to build something special at Harlaw Park.”

Locos also confirmed that their former Dundee United, Aberdeen and Inverness CT midfielder Stuart Duff has penned a contract extension that will also see the experienced player fulfil a player/coach role at Harlaw Park.

Stuart joined the club from Cove Rangers, making his debut away at Buckie Thistle at the end of January.

The new deal sees the Inverurie-based man commit to the Locos until the summer of 2019.

Manager Neil Cooper commented: “We’ve had room for a coach since Darren Mackie left, and while Stuart very much remains a player in our plans, it would have been remiss of us to allow the chance to benefit from his vast experience here and overseas to pass us by.

“Stuart expressed a willingness to take on a player-coach role and I’m delighted to welcome him onto our technical staff.”

One final piece of contract news to come out of Harlaw Park this week was that of promising young goalkeeper Morgan Cook signing a new contract with that will keep the popular local lad at Harlaw Park until at least the summer of 2021.

The 18-year-old is on loan at Junior Super League side Ellon United, where last term he collected both the Committee and the Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Morgan has been excelling for the young Locos this campaign, helping guide Scott Buchan’s side to joint top of the GPH Aberdeenshire League and into the Third Round of the Scottish Youth Cup, when they’ll host Raith Rovers at the end of the month.

Locos goalkeeping coach Steve Pratt said: “Morgan has an excellent attitude and trains hard, always ever so keen to listen, improve and progress.

“We’ve had great reports on his performances in the junior ranks where he’s picking up valuable competitive match time, and of course we keep close tabs on him when he’s back with the 20s group.

“I’m so pleased the club have secured Morgan on a long deal.”