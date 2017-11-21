Defensive errors cost Colony against Ellon Utd

This was a day when flowing football would not be to the fore as a strong wind and a muddy pitch made for difficult conditions.

Colony Park played into the wind, and were off to a dream start, when, after five minutes, Conor Strachan played a smart pass through to Stuart McKay who beat two defenders, drew the goalkeeper, and passed it beyond him to put Colony ahead.

Within a minute, Jack Strachan was played through. This time the keeper was able to prevent him shooting, but he passed the ball across the edge of the area where Marc Young’s goal bound shot was cleared off the line and scrambled away. From the ensuing corner, Mitch Cheyne headed past at the far post.

Three minutes later, Ellon equalised. A cross from the right was delivered to the far post, but despite a defensive block header by Cheyne, the ball looped over Barbour and into the net.

Colony tried to hit back quickly, and a Bisset free kick went over the bar. Ellon had their tails up, and with the strong wind at their back, were shooting from distance, but to no effect.

However, having forced a corner, Ellon swung the ball in to the near post, and despite Barbour making a block, the ball was forced in following a scramble.

Colony pushed for the equaliser, but Ellon were always ready to break, and Barbour did well to block on the stroke of half-time.

At the start of the second half, the visitors started with a purpose, and Jack Strachan had an effort cleared off the line.

The visitors were to be dealt another blow in the 55th minute. A free-kick from the right was swung into the six-yard area, but was left by everyone, and ended up in the corner of the Colony net.

Colony pressed hard, and a shot from distance from McKay was tipped over by the keeper. Steve Morrison headed over from the corner, when he might have done better. With 25 minutes remaining, Colony sacrificed a defender for a forward.as Dorrat replaced Douglas.

The visitors were rewarded for their pressure in the 75th minute. Morrison swung in a cross from deep. The goalkeeper made a great save from the resultant header, but Greg Dorrat was first to react and prodded the ball over the line to make the score 3 – 2.

Two minutes later, following a corner, the ball was charged down on or near the goal line by the home defence four times in succession, but would not go in. Colony pressed for the rest of the game, but there was no further scoring.