Formartine and Locos both draw Highland League ties in Scottish Cup

Formartine United and Inverurie Loco Works have both been drawn against Highland League opponents in the first round of this season’s Scottish Cup.

Locos have bagged themselves a home tie against Wick Academy while United will make the short trip to The Haughs to take on Turriff United and former manager Kris Hunter.

First round ties are due to be played later this month on Saturday, September 21.

It was a mixed weekend just past for the local teams in league action as Formartine fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Buckie Thistle while Locos were comfortable 5-1 winners at home to Nairn County.

A Michael Clark own goal was enough for the Jags who saw off Paul Lawson’s men at Victoria Park, condemning them to their second defeat of the league season.

At Harlaw Park Neil Gauld netted a hat-trick and Chris Angus bagged two while Liam Shewan netted County’s only goal.

The results mean that Locos move above their Pitmedden rivals in the league table with 15 points from their opening six matches, enough to see them in third place level on points with Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle.

United’s 12 points see them sit just outside the top four teams in fifth place with unbeaten Fraserburgh still top of the league on 18 points.

Formartine’s scheduled league match at home to Fort William will not take place this weekend as the North Lodge side are in action in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

They host NIFL Premiership side Glenavon in the third round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Locos are on the road in league action as they make the short trip to Huntly.

The other HFL matches this Saturday are: Clachnacuddin v Buckie Thistle, Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics, Lossiemouth v Keith, Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle, Rothes v Deveronvale and Wick Academy v Turriff United.

On Tuesday night, Formartine had the opportunity to bounce back from their disappointing league defeat at Buckie and book their place in the first cup final of the season as they faced Aberdeen in the Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final at North Lodge Park.

The young Dons side featured a handful of players who have already made their mark in the first teams including winger Scott Wright and striker Bruce Anderson.

However, Formartine put in an impressive display and goals from Scott Lisle and Graeme Rodger gave them a 2-0 lead and booked their spot in the final of the competition where they will face either Buckie Thistle or Fraserburgh at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Friday, October 4.

United’s next league match comes on Wednesday, September 11 as they face their Scottish Cup opponents Turriff United at the Haughs while Locos have the night off .