Full steam ahead for Locos but United halted

Inverurie Locos kept pace with the leading pack in the Highland League with a win on Saturday but for Formartine United it was another disappointing defeat.

Locos were 4-0 winners at Forres Mechanics thanks to a double from Chris Angus alongside goals from Neil Gauld and Jonny Smith.

The win keeps them in second place in the league table and just three points behind leaders Brora Rangers who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, in third, Fraserburgh also kept pace with the top two as they won 3-2 at home to Buckie Thitsle and remain three points behind Locos with two games in hand while Rothes are fourth with just one point less also with two games in hand over Andy Low’s side.

As for Formartine, they fell to a disappointing 3-0 loss at Deveronvale on Saturday with Colin Charlesworth, Ryan Sargent and Ross Aitken netting for the home side.

The defeat sees United drop in to the bottom half of the league table, sitting 10th after 14 games played.

This Saturday Locos are back in action at Harlaw Park while Formartine are away from home in the final game of 2019 for both sides.

Second to bottom Lossiemouth are the visitors to Inverurie and come in to the game on the back of a 8-0 hammering at the hands of Brora Rangers.

In Inverness, Formartine take on Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

The other HFL matches this Saturday are: Brora Rangers v Nairn County, Buckie Thistle v Wick Academy, Fort William v Fraserburgh , Rothes v Huntly, Strathspey Thistle v Forres Mechanics and Turriff United v Keith.