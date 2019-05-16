In Pictures: Scotland Women’s World Cup Squad
Scotland Women’s manager Shelley Kerr has named her squad which take part in the Women’s World Cup finals next year.
We look at the 23 players who will travel to France to represent Scotland in the competition for the very first time.
1. Shelley Kerr
Highly thought of, Kerr played for the national side 59 times. She became manager in 2017. (Pic: JPI Media)
2. Lee Alexander
One of three 'keepers in the squad, Glasgow City's Alexander made her full international debut in 2017. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
3. Jenna Fife
A new addition to the international scene, Fife made her debut for Scotland in 2018 and has three caps to her name (Pic: JPI Media)
4. Shannon Lynn
Goalie Lynn plays in Sweden for Vittsj� GIK and has played for the national side 29 times. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
