Locos and Formartine learn third round fate

editorial image

The third round draw for this season’s William Hill Scottish Cup was made on Sunday with Formartine United and Inverurie Locos both in the hat.

Locos were guaranteed a third round spot after a 3-1 win at Highland League rivals Rothes on Saturday.

Chris Angus continued his fine goal scoring form of late with a double while captain Neil McLean also got on the scoresheet.

Their reward for seeing off the Speysiders is a home draw in the third round to either Cowdenbeath or Broxburn Athletic.

The Blue Brazil have made a strong start to their SPFL League 2 season and currently sit second in the table - just one point behind last season’s Highland League champions Cove Rangers.

Broxburn Athletic currently play in the East of Scotland Premier League and earned a surprise 1-1 draw at Central Park on Saturday to send the tie to a replay.

Meanwhile, Formartine United face a replay of their own after a 2-2 draw at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers on Saturday.

Should Paul Lawson’s men come away from Netherdale Park in Galashiels with the win then they will also have a home tie in the third round, against Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

The South Lanarkshire side currently sit seventh in the Lowland League table after a mixed bag of results from their opening ten fixtures.

They saw off Gretna 2008 3-1 at home on Saturday to secure their place in the third round.