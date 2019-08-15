Locos hit Turra’ for six but finish with ten men

Inverurie Locos picked up a fantastic 6-1 win at Turriff United with star players Jonny Smith, Chris Angus and Neil McLean all unavailable.

Turriff started the game positively in the opening 10 minutes, however Inverurie were a force to be reckoned with when they clicked.

Andy Hunter had an opportunity on 12 minutes for Locos, getting on the end of a Ryan Stott cross, however Hunter’s effort went wide of Fraser Hobday’s left hand post.

Locos took the lead on 21 minutes after Neil Gauld had an effort saved by Hobday but the ball came to Hunter, who played in Calum Dingwall, and he swept ball home from 20 yards, giving Hobday and the United defence no chance.

It was 2-0 shortly afterwards with Stott’s inswinging corner met by Mark Souter, who headed into the net to double the lead for Locos.

Turriff tried to get back into the game and a Luke Kinsella effort just flashed wide.

Hunter got his deserved goal on 30 minutes after Jamie Michie had an effort which wasn’t cleared well by John Furey and it was met by the forward who swept in from six yards on the half-hour mark.

Turriff reduced the leeway before half-time after a Luke Kinsella corner found Cameron Bowden who shot in.

Locos turned on the style in the second half, and a Jamie Michie free kick was denied by Hobday before Watson tucked away the rebound.

Ryan Stott then sent in a low cross a few minutes later to Neil Gauld who dispatched it into the net with a left-footed finish.

Eric Watson was then given two bookings within a succession of minutes, first for a tug on a Turriff player before showing dissent towards referee Bart Miasak.

Neil Gauld completed the scoring for his second goal of the game with a fantastic lob which gave Hobday no chance.

Speaking after the win, Locos boss Neil Cooper said: “It was a good performance without three top players in Neil McLean, Chris Angus and Jonny Smith.

“The lads played well for large parts of the game, the only disappointment was the goal that we conceded.

“There was some first class goals in there and we are hoping to have some of the injured players back in time for the Forres game.

“Greg Mitchell trained, however it was too soon for the Turriff game.”