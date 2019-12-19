Locos obliterate Turriff as Gauld and Smith both net hat-tricks

Inverurie Locos put in a dominant display at Harlaw Park last Saturday as they demolished neighbours Turriff United 8-1 in their latest Highland League fixture.

Coming off the back of booking their spot in the final of the Morrison Motors Aberdeenshire Shield (to be played at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium on Wednesday, January 22 with an 8pm kick-off) Andy Low’s side got back to league duties in outstanding fashion.

Neil Gauld netted four goals while Jonny Smith netted three as both left with match balls.

Chris Angus also got in on the scoring for Locos while Cammy Bowden netted Turriff’s only goal of the game.

Locos now sit second in the HFL table just three points behind leaders Brora Rangers who have a game in hand.