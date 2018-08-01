Locos start season with win at Buckie

Inverurie Loco Works FC kicked off their 2018/19 Breedon Highland League season on Saturday as they travelled to Victoria Park to take on the 2016/17 champions Buckie Thistle.

It was a tricky game to open the season for Neil Cooper’s men but they managed to come away from the game with a 2-0 win and all three points.

Locos captain Neil Gauld opened his account for the campaign on 15 minutes to give the Inverurie side a 1-0 lead early on.

The match was close on the scoresheet with Locos holding on to their one-goal advantage before Buckie were dealt a blow on 81 minutes when former Peterhead defender Scott Adams, making his Thistle debut, was sent off.

Locos took advantage of this and sealed the victory as former Buckie striker Chris Angus netted against his old side on 88 minutes.

Elsewhere in the league Brora Rangers won 2-0 at home to Wick Academy, Deveronvale beat Lossiemouth 7-0, Formartine recorded a 4-1 win at home to Nairn County, Fraserburgh beat Strathspey 5-1, Turriff United won 3-2 at Huntly and Rothes hammered Fort William 11-1 at home.

Cove were not in league action as they finalised their Betfred Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over League 1 Raith Rovers at The Balmoral Stadium.

Keith v Forres Mechanics was postponed due to the passing of former HFL president Sandy Stables.

Locos are back in action this Wednesday night, after the Herald has gone to print, as they face Fraserburgh in their Challenge Cup play-off.

On Saturday, Locos host Huntly in their first home game of the new season.