New Breedon ground for Highland League sponsor

After five years as sponsor of the Scottish Highland Football League Cup, construction materials group Breedon is to significantly strengthen its partnership with the league by becoming its main title sponsor.

Breedon has initially committed to a two-year sponsorship deal which will see the championship renamed as The Breedon Highland League, with the company adopting a prominent profile at league fixtures throughout the coming season.

Dennis Bridgeford, president of the Scottish Highland Football League, said: “The SHFL is delighted that Breedon has kindly agreed to become the new main sponsor of the Scottish Highland Football League.

“Breedon have been a staunch supporter of Highland League football for a number of years now and we have very much enjoyed working with Alan Mackenzie and his team.

“We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship over the next two years, further strengthening the Breedon Highland League product to the benefit of the communities in the north-east and north of Scotland.”

The Scottish Highland Football League was founded in 1893 and is Britain’s most northerly senior football championship, with 18 member clubs ranging from Fort William FC in the south to Wick Academy FC near John O’Groats in the north and Fraserburgh FC in the east.

As well as organising the Highland Football League, the annual championship, The Highland Football League is active in youth development of the game.

Alan Mackenzie, managing director of Breedon Northern, which has significant operations in the north and east of Scotland, said: “We’ve had a highly successful relationship with the Highland League as cup sponsors over the last five years and enjoyed some exciting football at grounds all over the Highlands.

“We look forward to working with the league’s organisers to make the coming season more successful than ever.”