Reid makes United pay the penalty in dramatic derby

Inverurie Locs took all three points from their derby match with Formartine United at Harlaw Park as Locos stopper Andy Reid stole the headlines.

The former United keeper saved two out of three penalty kicks awarded to the visitors in the match to ensure Locos hung on for a 3-1 win.

United first penalty was certainly the softer of the two, coming in the first half when Reid was adujdged to have fowled Barbour while clearing a corner.

MacPhee stepped up to take the spot kick which Reid saved low to his left.

Locos took the lead in the 33rd minute when McLean picked up the ball in midfield and accelerated to twenty yards from goal where he unleashed a shot beyone Sim in the Formartine goal as Locos went 1-0 up and held that score line till the break.

Locos went 2-0 up in the second half with a counter attack move after United were got short at the back when attacking a corner.

Hunter picked the ball up in the middle of the park before spotting the run Gauld on his right where he slipped the ball thought to the striker who rifled a shot in from 18 yards out in to the far corner.

Locos looked to have put the game to bed in the 69th minute when they went 3-0 up as Hunter got his name on the score sheet but there was plenty drama still to come.

Formartine were handed a glimmer of hope five minutes after Loco’s third when an Anderson free kick from 35 yards out was met by Henry whos eader rebounded from the upright to the deck across the goal line before being grabbed by Reid.

The ball had crossed the line and the goal was given.

Then, with time running out Broadhurst brought down Roger inside the box and pnealy duties this time fell to Wood.

Reid was once again equal to the effor though and guess right to block the shot at the base of the upright.