SPFL announce important dates for 2019/2020 season

The SPFL has today announced some key dates for season 2019/20 and also confirmed the retention of the Ladbrokes Premiership winter break.

All four divisions will kick off on the weekend of Saturday August 3, with the Premiership shutting down from Monday, December 30 until Friday, January 17.

Season 2019/20 will begin with the group stage of the Betfred Cup in mid-July and the last 16 will again be played on a weekend to avoid clashing with UEFA competition dates.

Dates for next season’s Challenge Cup competition will be confirmed shortly, while fixtures for the 2019/20 league season will be published in June.

Betfred Cup

The tournament kicking off the SPFL season, in line with the last couple of years, will be the Betfred (League) Cup, which is retaining it’s group stage format. Teams that qualify for European competition will not take part in the group stage phase of this competition.Betfred Cup group stage

MD1 Weekend of July 13/14, 2019

MD2 Midweek of July 16/17, 2019

MD3 Weekend of July 20/21, 2019

MD4 Midweek of July 23/24, 2019

MD5 Weekend of July 27/28, 2019

R2 Weekend of August 17/18, 2019

QF Midweek of September 24-26, 2019

SF Weekend of November 2/3, 2019

Final Weekend of December 7/8, 2019

SPFL Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two

Fixture round 1: Saturday August 3, 2019

Fixture round 2: Saturday August 10, 2019

Ladbrokes Premiership winter break - Monday December 30, 2019 until Friday January 17, 2020

Ladbrokes Premiership ends - Weekend of May 16/17, 2020

Ladbrokes Premiership play-off final - Wednesday May 20 & Sunday May 24, 2020

Ladbrokes Championship, League 1 & League 2 ends - Saturday May 2, 2020

Ladbrokes Championship & League 1 play-off finals - Midweek of May 12/13 & weekend of May 16/17, 2020

Ladbrokes League 2 play-off final - Sunday May 10 & Saturday May 16, 2020

The SPFL note that all fixtures are subject to change.