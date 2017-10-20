Garioch Gymnastics Club September & October competition results

The beginning of October was once again very busy for the Garioch Gymnasts travelling to competitions in Durham, Lilleshall, Perth and Guildford.

It was a busy couple of weekends for the club as senior elite gymnast – Izzy Tolometti was also in Largs at National Squad Training.

PINK LADIES INVITATIONAL

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, Octtober 1, South Durham

Garioch were represented by 23 gymnasts at the Pink Ladies competition in South Durham.

A very tough competition, up against some of the best gymnasts in Britain, the girls put on a fantastic show and achieved some brilliant results.

COMPULSORY 1 GRADE

Saturday, September 30, Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

Compulsory 1 is the hardest of all the Grades and a qualifier for the British Championships. Only a handful of gymnasts in the country are capable of sitting this Grade and Brooke is the only gymnasts from the North East of Scotland to have ever attempted it.

Unfortunately Brooke narrowly missed out on qualifying by 0.7.

She did however, win a bronze overall, gold vault and silver bars. The coaches are very proud of Brooke for making it this far and know that she will in the future qualify for British Championships.

Voluntary Level 4 & 3

Saturday, October 7, Bells Sports Centre, Perth.

The following weekend the girls travelled to Perth to take part in the Voluntary Level 4 & 3 Championships. These are the Scottish Championships for the younger gymnasts in the country as well as being a qualifier to take part in the Voluntary Levels British Championships.

As well as being crowned nine years Scottish Champion, Casey Reid (from Kemnay) will travel to Guildford next month to represent Scotland in the British Level 4 Championships. An amazing achievement.

British Challenge Cup

Friday 6 and Saturday 7 October, Surrey Sports Park, Guildford

Four of the club’s senior elite gymnasts travelled to Guildford to take part in the British Challenge Cup.

Erin Fraser took part in the Junior event.

Megan Wright the Senior and Brooke Masson and Teagan Batho the Espoir Age group.

While the girls may not have come home with medals they did produce some lovely routines and most importantly did not dwell on any mistakes but instead picked themselves up and continued without letting it affect them.

They all produced very mature and composed performances which the coaches are very proud of.