Garioch gymnasts at National Grades and Compulsory Levels

Gymnasts from Garioch Gymnastics Club excelled themselves recently at the National Grades and Compulsory Levels competition in Perth.

The grades are primarily a pass/fail competition, with National Grades 4 to 1 and Compulsory Levels 4 & 3 also competing for places in the Scottish team for the British finals of the events which take place in May.

After a glittering weekend Garioch confirmed that a very impressive five of their gymnasts will be representing Scotland at the British finals – an amazing result and testament to the talent and hard work of both the gymnasts and coaches.

This is the largest amount of gymnasts representing Scotland from any one club this year.

All the Garioch gymnasts entered passed easily with either distinction or were commended as well as achieving the following placings:

National Grade 5 (9 years)

Megan Beaumont - GOLD Overall, GOLD Bars, GOLD Range & Conditioning, SILVER Vault, SILVER Floor, 4th Floor.

Daisy Wood - 4th Overall, BRONZE Beam, 5th Vault, 5th Range & Conditioning, 6th Bars.

National Grade 4

Halle Mathieson - SILVER Overall, GOLD Floor, SILVER Bars, BRONZE Beam - qualified to represent Scotland.

National Grade 3

Aphra Davidson - 4th Overall, BRONZE Range & Conditioning, 4th Bars, 4th Beam, 4th Floor - qualified to represent Scotland.

National Grade 2

Layla Williams - BRONZE Overall, GOLD Range & Conditioning, BRONZE Beam, 4th Floor, 5th Bars - qualified to represent Scotland.

Rebecca-Ann Greig - 4th Overall, SILVER Vault, SILVER Bars, SILVER Beam, BRONZE Floor - qualified to represent Scotland.

National Grade 1

Teagan Batho - 6th Overall, SILVER Range & Conditioning, 6th Vault, 5th Bars, 6th Beam Compulsory Level 5 (8 years).

Maisie Moreton - GOLD Range & Conditioning, GOLD Floor, 4th Bars.

Compulsory level 3 (10 years)

Casey Reid - SILVER Overall, GOLD Vault, GOLD Bars, 4th Beam, GOLD Range & Conditioning - qualified to represent Scotland.