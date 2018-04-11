Inverurie Academy pupils Leaders in Sport

Eight Inverurie Academy pupils have been awarded Leaders in Sport awards after completing a course which saw them volunteer, help at community events and complete sports coaching qualifications.

In the run up to receiving their awards, three of the pupils were marshals at the Junior Run at Run Garioch 2018.

Some of the group demonstrated their commitment by volunteering at clubs outside of school, meaning that the voluntary hours accumulated will not only count for the Leaders in Sport course but also mean they receive additional recognition from the Saltire Awards programme.

Over the course of Leaders in Sport, pupils have accumulated a total of 130 volunteering hours since June 2017.

This has seen those taking part in volunteering and training in extra-curricular activities such as basketball, football, Fit for Girls and badminton among other sports.

It was also developed to provide opportunities for pupils to increase their leadership skills whilst playing sport.

The following pupils were presented with Effort Level awards: Layth Abo Zaed and Adbalunatleb Ahalabe.

The following pupils were presented with Leaders in Sport completion certificates: Amy Norval, Megan Brown, Chris Lamont, Katie Grant, Chloe Hay, Finlay Ross and Saphia Wallek.

Cllr Anne Stirling, Aberdeenshire Council Communities Committee chair, said: “The value of volunteering can never be underestimated.

“Voluntary programmes like Leaders in Sport help give young people the skills they need to find the right job or secure a place at university or higher education after leaving secondary school.”