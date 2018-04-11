Izzy proud to lead Scots to fifth place at Games

Alford’s Izzy Tolometti captained Scotland women’s artistic gymnasts to fifth place in the team event in the Commonwealth Games.

The Garioch Gymnastics Club member led a five-strong team on the Gold Coast.

They were competing in the second sub-division of four, alongside one gymnast from New Zealand and Malta, and teams from Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka, and by the end of the session, they were leading the way on the scoreboard. They then had to wait as the remaining teams tussled for podium places, with Canada eventually winning gold, England silver and Australia bronze, then see who qualified for the all-around and apparatus finals.

Izzy started the session’s action on the vault with a good, solid start, which she landed confidently, her 8.550 execution mark helping towards an overall score of 12.250.

On the beam, Izzy stepped up or rather cartwheeled on to the apparatus. She concentrated hard and executed her first series of flips, but had a slight wobble on a cartwheel, and she had to remount. But the Garioch girl finished strongly and the judges awarded 10.650.

On the final apparatus, the floor, Izzy ended the Scots’ challenge, just as she had started it such a short time earlier in a session which seemed to whizz by. Her solidly performed routine to dramatic music was awarded 7.800 for execution and 11.900 overall.

At the end of the morning’s competition, Scotland were sitting at the top of the team scoreboard on 142.950, ahead of second placed Malaysia on 137.850, with India on 128.975 and Sri Lanka, 108.600.

In the end, Canada won the gold with 163.075, England silver (162.650) and the host nation bronze (157.450) ahead of Wales in fourth (155.975).

Scotland’s total of 142.950 equalled the best previous finish for the women’s artistic team at the Commonwealth Games.

“It was really great to go around with a good group of girls, a good team, and the atmosphere was brilliant so I enjoyed it,” Izzy said afterwards.

“When we were waiting to march into the arena, as captain I was just getting everyone ready, getting their confidence up, reminding them we can do this, this is what we’ve worked for.

“But when we got in there, everyone did their job, they did their best.

“I’m just proud and honoured to be captain of that team.”