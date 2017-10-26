Locos put four past Clach

Inverurie Locos made the trip to the Highland Capital and were richly rewarded with maximum points after a dominant display against Clachnacuddin saw them net four times without reply.

The home side, already thin on the ground at goalkeeper, were forced to make a change between the posts minutes before kick-off which saw Finlay More handed his senior debut.

It was More’s lack of experience which gifted Loco’s the breakthrough only three minutes into the encounter.

The teenager slid to gather a low ball at Andrew Hunter’s feet but spilled it and the striker reacted immediately, making no mistake to give his side an early lead.

Clach battled to reduce the arrears but found themselves lacking quality in the final third.

More was then involved in a collision with Joe McCabe, which saw the young keeper injure his left knee but, without a second-choice stopper on the bench, he was forced to continue.

Neil Cooper’s men doubled their advantage when McCabe stole in at the back post to steer a diving header into the net.

Locos headed into the break in a commanding position.

Plenty of the same was to follow the restart with McCabe continuing to be a perennial thorn in Clach’s side.

Five minutes into the restart, he bagged his second with a delightfully weighted chip.

Locos were the superior team on the day and McCabe underlined their authority three minutes later when he completed his hat-trick with a confident finish after some slick passing unlocked the Clach defence.

More continued to persevere but his lack of mobility finally saw him exit the game with five minutes left.

Defender Michael Finnis took the gloves as the home side had used all three replacements, but Locos were unable to take advantage and further add to their tally.

Manager Neil Cooper was pleased with his side’s performance at both ends of the pitch.

“It’s a difficult place to come and I’m happy we came away with the three points.

“Their young goalkeeper obviously made a mistake which set us up early but we kept battling and Joe (McCabe) got himself three.

“We weren’t really troubled at the back but they had a chance at the end so it’s nice to get the clean sheet.”

Locos are away to Nairn County this weekend.