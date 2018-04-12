Miley takes silver but misses out on record

Hannah Miley’s bid for a record third Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 400m individual medley was scuppered by England’s Aimee Willmott.

The Inverurie swimmer had to settle for the silver after a thrilling duel with the Englishwoman, who trains in Stirling, with Australia’s Blair Evans taking bronze at the event last Thursday.

The GB team-mates went head-to-head from the start and it was soon evident that the race for gold was a two-woman race.

Willmott, 25, made the decisive move at the final turn, and despite a brave effort, Miley finished 0.26secs behind the new champion, who won in four minutes 34.90 seconds.

Miley, 28, had won this event at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014 and said after the race: “I gave it my all and I was so close to winning.

“It’s my third Games on the podium in the same event at the age of 28; there are not many my age still swimming the 400 IM.”

Middlesbrough swimmer Willmott, silver medallist behind Miley four years ago, cited her move to Scotland as a catalyst to the victory: “I finish second pretty much every time, and I have raced against Hannah so many times and last time (at Glasgow 2014) I was second.

“I knew this time I could have it in me if I just swam the race a little bit better.

“It was just believing in myself. Since moving to Stirling, [coach] Steve Tigg has been reinforcing that and it’s been so nice to move there and get the enjoyment back.”

Miley also took part in the 200m breaststroke, 200m individual medley, 200m butterfly and 400m freestyle but only managed to make it to the final of the 200m individual medley where she was sixth.

She was also part of the Scotland team in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay, where they came fourth.