Blind north-east man Neil set to run half marathon for NESS

A north-east running enthusiast, who is registered blind, is preparing to run his eighth half marathon to raise money for blind and deaf people.

Neil Skene, fundraising co-ordinator for North East Sensory Services (NESS), will take part in the Great Aberdeen Run half marathon alongside guide runner Alan Coull on August 26.

Neil said: “This is one of my favourite events as you get to run on the streets of Aberdeen with thousands of other runners.

“The atmosphere is electric, keeping you motivated to finish the race in good time.

“Without the support of our guide runners, we would not be able to take part.

“We rely heavily on them to verbally and physically communicate with us, indicating twists and turns in the road, as well as letting us know if there are people or obstacles ahead.

“We really appreciate their commitment to support us, they don’t just run with us on the day of the event, they give up dedicated time for months in advance to help us prepare.

“My training schedule includes regular runs incorporating shorter distances, helping me to increase my speed.

“I take part in local parkruns which are organised weekly by volunteers, suitable for all standards of runners and free to attend.

“For longer distances I train in my local village Inverurie and its surrounding country areas.

“I will occasionally run on the treadmill but only if I have to as I much prefer human company!”

For more information on North East Sensory Services or to run in aid of NESS, contact Neil Skene at NESS on 0345 27 12345 or email neil.skene@nesensoryservices.org