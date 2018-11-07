Garioch’s Casey shines for Team Scotland

Garioch gymnast Casey Reid, aged 10, from Kemnay, excelled at the recent British Voluntary Level 3 Championships by helping Team Scotland to a seventh place finish and individually placing sixth on vault in Great Britain.

Casey trains four days a week at Garioch Gymnastics Club which is based at the Garioch Community Centre in Inver-urie.

She qualified to compete at the British event by competing in the Scottish Voluntary Level 3 Championships in October where she placed second overall.

The top four from that event were then selected to represent Scotland at the British finals.

Casey travelled to Guildford with Garioch coach Emily Bull. She was the highest placed Scottish gymnast on vault, floor and beam but a mistake on asymmetric bars kept her out of the top 20 in the country.

A spokesperson for Garioch Gymnastics said: “Casey and her team -mates at Garioch have a bright future in gymnastics and are definitely ones to watch.”