Hometown boy North to feature at WrestleZone

Professional wrestling action returns to Inverurie this August with one grappler looking to use a hometown crowd to his advantage.

‘Vintage’ Nathan North marks his second year of competition as part of the WrestleZone event taking place at the Town Hall on Saturday, August 11.

A product of the WrestleZone Training Academy, the former Inverurie Academy pupil has his sights set on gold as the family-friendly extravaganza returns to the Garioch town for its annual showcase.

And while North (23) is quickly making a name for himself, the technician knows he will have to earn his way to the top of the sports entertainment ladder.

He continued: “My time in the WrestleZone has been a huge learning experience from me, but I’ve recently taken some time to revaluate my plans and strategy.

“I want title gold and some changes just had to be made. Now I am out on my own with gold in my sights and I am determined to make everyone aware just how good I am.”

The grappler will be part of a wildcard tag team match as he teams with rivals Zach Dynamite to face Andy Wild and Mr. P; a very interesting bout as part of a stacked card of action.

North added: “This is my route to championship glory and I will be out to show management that I deserve an opportunity at the Tri-Counties Championship.

“I can only do that by making sure I am on the winning team. I think I will have a bit of an advantage being in my home town, and there’s nothing the other team are going to do to stop me.”

Also on the card are Wrestle- Zone favourites Scotty Swift, Damien, Bryan Tucker and more as the Aberdeen-based group get set for their Tenth Anniversary Supershow taking place in September.

More information on the Inverurie event, which starts at 7pm, is available at www.wrestlezonescotland.co.uk