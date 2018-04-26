More twists in Caley 2 title race as Garioch win

Garioch travelled to Elgin looking to get back into the promotion race by taking on Moray, who sat above them in third place.

Garioch got off to a quick start, scoring after only seven minutes as good spells of pressure and handling got the ball out to flanker Will French, who outpaced the covering tackles to squeeze in the corner.

The second score closely followed. In Garioch’s own half a solid scrum gave a great attacking platform for Nat Johnson to put David Cribbes through a gap in the Moray defence, and the outside centre rounded the full back to score from the halfway line.

Moray were starting to unravel and turn on each other and Garioch took advantage. On the half-hour mark they scored two tries in two minutes.

First Callum Davies scored under the posts but the try of the day came from the resulting restart where Will French caught the ball at pace to break through the defence and run down the wing.

Composed as ever he found support players and the ball was worked across to David Houston to score, Euan Moir adding the conversion.

Liam Watkinson was next to cross the whitewash after reading a Moray attack and intercepting a pass to sprint in and give Garioch a 29-point lead.

Complacency then kicked in with Garioch and rather than clearing their lines, they played risky rugby in their own 22 which led to a mistake.

Moray took advantage and from the lineout drove over to get on the scoresheet.

In a pulsating first half there was still time for Garioch to get one last try before half-time.

After being driven back by the Moray forwards it was Garioch’s turn to drive from a lineout from 30m out and Frank McMahon got his first score of the season.

Now playing uphill and with the sun beating down, it was Garioch’s turn to struggle in the second half.

Moray scored first after a missed tackle and this gave them the momentum to score another two tries, and their belief was starting to show.

Despite this Garioch scored a crucial try from David Cribbes which was his 19th of the season.

Moray went on to score another two debatable tries.

Despite the close scoreline it was a game Garioch were in control of and never looked like losing. Man of the match was Liam Watkinson.

The game sets Garioch up for a thrilling end to the season where five teams could still win the league but if Garioch win the game in hand with a bonus, they will go joint top.

This weekend they will welcome Shetland to Inverurie in an 11am kick-off.