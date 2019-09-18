CALA take trophy at Locos golf day

Several local businesses recently took part in Inverurie Loco Works FC’s annual golf day tournament.

The event was held at Inverurie Golf Club on Thursday, August 29, in order to raise vital funds to support the Highland League club.

A host of businesses took part in the friendly competition, with the team from housebuilder and club sponsor CALA Homes crowned champions.

Timber supplier ScotFrame and roofing specialists Fowler McKenzie came in second and third places respectively.

The event, sponsored by oil field equipment supplier ESWL, was played across the course in a Texas Scramble format with a shotgun start and was part of Loco Works’ continued efforts to raise money for the club.

Mike Naysmith, managing director at CALA Homes, said: “We were delighted to once again support the Inverurie Loco Works golf day.

“While we won the competition itself, helping to support our partners at Inverurie Loco Works Football Club was an even greater victory on the day.”

The Inverurie Locos vice-chairman Graeme Hay said: “Our annual golf tournament is one of the main fundraising events of the Loco Works FC season and is supported in such a large way by many of our club’s sponsors.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took part and helped us to organise yet another successful golf day and we’re already looking forward to returning to Inverurie Golf Club for another fun-filled competition next year.”

Inverurie Loco Works FC have already begun planning the golf day for next year with the 2020 event set to take place on Thursday, August 27, once again being held at Inverurie Golf Club.