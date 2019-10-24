ETKO provides starter home for NE Gymnastics Centre

A new performance gymnastics club is partnering with Oldmeldrum-based ETKO Sports Academy as it seeks to establish a presence in Aberdeenshire.

North East Gymnastics Centre (NEGC) will run sessions from ETKO Sports Academy’s purpose-built facility from Friday, November 1.

The partnership arrangement will allow NEGC’s members to benefit from ETKO Sports Academy’s extensive gymnastics facilities.

These include a full-size sprung floor area, four competition-standard balance beams, two sets of uneven bars, vault apparatus, runways and springboards.

A sunken foam pit provides a safe practice area for bars and other tumbling work.

The 1092m² gymnastics centre, which opened in 2016, also features integrated trampolines and multi-use floor areas for warm-ups and cool-downs.

As well as sharing a training space, the two organisations hope to broaden the pathway into competitive gymnastics by creating links between ETKO Sports Academy’s mainstream gymnastics programmes and NEGC’s women’s artistic competitive programme.

NEGC club founders Jamie Czop and Sarita Ducaseau have a wealth of combined experience.

“We are excited to be launching NEGC at ETKO Sports Academy,” said Jamie.

“Our focus is very much on competitive gymnastics, so it will be a huge advantage for our members to have access - from the outset - to the comprehensive range of national standard apparatus that is available in Oldmeldrum.

“Over time, we hope to launch our own facility in Ellon, however our agreement with ETKO Sports Academy lets us start as we mean to go on: by combining the highest standard of performance gymnastics coaching with first-class training facilities.”