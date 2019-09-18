Garioch Glitter Girls in action at Liverpool Open competition

Garioch Gymnastics Club’s Glitter Girls performed brilliantly at the recent Liverpool Open competition held at the end of August.

Many were using the competition to compete in new skills for the first time in a less pressured environment whilst Commonwealth Games gymnast Izzy Tolometti competed all-around for the first time since the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Results:

FIG JUNIOR

Due to a continued recovery from injury Brooke Masson only competed on bars where she placed fifth.

FIG SENIOR

Izzy Tolometti - SILVER Overall, GOLD Bars, BRONZE Beam, BRONZE Floor & BRONZE Vault.

REGIONAL 2

Rebecca-Ann Greig - BRONZE Overall, SILVER Bars, BRONZE Beam, BRONZE Floor & BRONZE Vault.

LEVEL 2

Casey Reid - BRONZE Overall, SILVER Vault, BRONZE Bars.

REGIONAL 4

Ava Fettes, Milly Ironside and Matangi Sankriti competed fantastically against tough competition, setting themselves up well for comps later in the year.

REGIONAL 3

Kirsten Wood - SILVER Floor, SILVER Vault.

REGIONAL 4 (JUNIOR)

Leah Reid - BRONZE Overall, SILVER Bars.

REGIONAL 3 (JUNIOR)

A great start to the competition season for Aphra Davidson, Thea Klopper and Halle Mathieson.

Thea - SILVER Bars, SILVER Floor.

Garioch Gymnastics Club provides quality gymnastics tuition for children of all ages – pre-school through to adults.

The club currently trains at the Garioch Community Centre in Inverurie and in satellite venues outwith the town.

For more information about the club email garioch gc@gmail.com