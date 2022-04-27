Sports clubs in with a chance to bag funding boost from Aldi

500 clubs across Scotland have benefitted from a funding uplift of £290,000 through Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund

The fund encourages people of all ages and abilities to take part in physical activity within their local communities by offering sports clubs the chance to secure essential funding.

There are a range of funding tiers available, with one club in the area guaranteed to secure a £2,500 funding boost.

Since launching in 2016, nearly 500 clubs across Scotland have benefitted from a funding uplift of £290,000 through Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund, helping to improve community access to sports across the country.

From gymnastics to football and volleyball to bowling, Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund is open to any sporting organisation that meets the application criteria.

In 2021, Aldi supported a selection of sports clubs including Grampian Clan Unified Rugby and Elgin Amateur Athletic Club, which helped them fund coach development and purchase new equipment.

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Aldi Scotland, said: “Since launching in 2016, our Scottish Sport Fund has given a wide range of sports clubs the chance to benefit from essential funding to help them invest in much needed equipment and resources.

“Sports clubs across Scotland have had a really challenging time over the last two years, and I am proud that Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund gives these clubs a helping hand to continue the fantastic work they do in their communities.

“Each year, we are blown away by the applications we receive, and I look forward to welcoming more in 2022. I’d encourage any sports clubs across the North East, Highlands, and Islands to apply and take advantage of this excellent funding opportunity.”

Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund is part of the retailer’s wider commitment to help local communities in Scotland, which it also does through its Neighbourly partnership and Supermarket Sweep.

Sports clubs have until June 12 to apply. One applicant will be selected to receive £2,500 of funding, two applicants will each receive £1,000 of funding, while several other applicants will each receive £500 of funding towards their sports club.