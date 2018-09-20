Star coach at Garioch Sport Centre

Thirty primary school children from Aberdeenshire schools and 20 local tennis enthusiasts gathered at Garioch Sports Centre on Tuesday to attend two tennis coaching workshops.

The workshops were delivered by Judy Murray and Judy Murray Foundation Workforce development manager Kris Soutar, in a drive to develop tennis in the local area.

The first workshop saw Judy and Kris running through a series of coaching techniques with the children, including balloon tennis which demands skills such as rhythm and timing, cooperation, quick reactions and sending, receiving and tracking.

Local tennis coaches participated in the second workshop which was designed as a taster for anyone interested in delivering tennis coaching or fun competition in rural Aberdeenshire.

Kevin Bonarius, co general manager at Garioch Sports Centre, said: “We were delighted to welcome Judy Murray and Kris Soutar, from the Judy Murray Foundation, to deliver our coaching workshops.

The children and coaches enjoyed fun, action-packed sessions which were designed to develop the all-important skills required for playing tennis.

“The really great thing about the content of the sessions is that it can be adapted to be inclusive for children with disabilities too.

“This is just the beginning as we look to re-introduce tennis to the town for the first time in over 20 years.

“Developing the network of coaches and activity in the area is our priority, with our ambitions to build a three-court indoor facility here at the centre.

“The Judy Murray Foundation will be looking to deliver more workshops across Aberdeenshire over the coming months which is great for the sport.”