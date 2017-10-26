Young Locos beat Ellon to maintain 100% start

Locos Under 19s faced Ellon Meadows in their fourth league match of the season looking to continue their 100% record.

The first goal came for Locos after 13 minutes when Reece Brown drove into the box and fired a low cross from the left which was met by Adam Smith.

The second goal followed twelve minutes later which was a carbon copy of the first with Brown combining again with Smith .

Ellon pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

Having set up Locos’ first two goals, Reece Brown showed some great skills in the box to create space for a shot which he placed inside the far post for a 3–1.

Locos extended their lead after 10 minutes of the second half through Harrison Hinks .

The fifth and final goal for Locos came when Josh Christie hit a vicious dipping shot from the left wing which looped over the keeper and in.