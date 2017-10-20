Young Locos run rampant against Cove Rangers

Locos 19s hosted Cove at the Garioch Sports Centre.
The first Locos goal came after about five minutes from a deflected shot from Bryce Dawson.
A second goal followed shortly after from a well-floated in free kick from Josh Christie and Andy Watt flicked his header over the keeper.
Reece Brown then scored a third with a free kick from the edge of the box.
A few minutes later the fourth Locos goal came when Josh Christie struck a fantastic left footed volley into the top corner from about 30 yards.
Finlay Stalker then scored a fifth before the break.
Shortly before half time, Bryce Dawson scored Locos sixth goal with a well placed powerful header.
Locos only second half goal was scored by Josh Christie .
With a few minutes remaining, Cove scored a consolation goal to make the final score7-1.