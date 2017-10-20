Search

Young Locos run rampant against Cove Rangers

Finlay Stalker scores Young Locos' fifth goal
Finlay Stalker scores Young Locos' fifth goal

Locos 19s hosted Cove at the Garioch Sports Centre.

The first Locos goal came after about five minutes from a deflected shot from Bryce Dawson.

A second goal followed shortly after from a well-floated in free kick from Josh Christie and Andy Watt flicked his header over the keeper.

Reece Brown then scored a third with a free kick from the edge of the box.

A few minutes later the fourth Locos goal came when Josh Christie struck a fantastic left footed volley into the top corner from about 30 yards.

Finlay Stalker then scored a fifth before the break.

Shortly before half time, Bryce Dawson scored Locos sixth goal with a well placed powerful header.

Locos only second half goal was scored by Josh Christie .

With a few minutes remaining, Cove scored a consolation goal to make the final score7-1.