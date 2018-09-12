20 years of musical treats

Inverurie Music will open its 20th anniversary season on Saturday, September 22.

The first show will be a guitar and cello concert by two of Scotland’s top musicians Alan Neave and Robert Irvine.

Their programme will feature pieces by Vivaldi, Bach, and De Falla.

The concert will be held at St Mary’s Episcopal Church.

Tickets for the whole season’s events can be purchased for £48 (£40 concession/£4 student).

For more information or tickets visit inveruriemusic.org or the Acorn Centre, Inverurie.

Other treats lined up include a ‘thank you’ concert by the multi-award-winning Maxwell Quartet at the Acorn Centre on Tuesday, October 23.

Virtuoso violinist Lana Trotovsek will play at Inverurie Town Hall later in the season.