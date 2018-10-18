Aberdeen Comedy Festival comes to a close

After more than 50 performances in 20 venues across the city centre and a record number of sold-out shows, the curtain has fallen on the 2018 Aberdeen Comedy Festival.

With many of the best acts on the comedy circuit flocking to the event, as well as rising stars, organisers Aberdeen Inspired are hailing this year as the best festival yet.

From Reginald D Hunter getting festival proceedings underway at the sell-out Tivoli Theatre on Thursday, October 4 to Phill Jupitus delighting attendees at his sold-out gig at the Douglas Hotel on Monday (October 8),as well as Tom Allen, Larry Dean, Christina Biano and Tiff Stevenson, there has been a fantastic range of shows for comedy fans to take in and enjoy.

Funnyman David O’Doherty brought the festival, which is sponsored by McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale, to a fitting close on Saturday night with his sold-out laughter filled finale show at the Tivoli Theatre.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “The Aberdeen Comedy Festival is now in its third year and has established itself as an essential part of the north-east cultural calendar. Seeing the reaction from the public at the numerous shows that have taken place over the past ten days has been fantastic and we are delighted with the feedback we have received. This year it was also great to see a big rise in the number of people taking in multiple shows and truly getting into the spirit of it.

“Aberdeen has truly come alive over the course of the festival, which has also enabled rising stars on the comedy scene to reach new audiences. People have turned out in strength for shows in venues across the city centre and this year we were thrilled to have nine sold-out shows. This in turn has had a beneficial knock-on effect for local businesses.We have been ambitious with our plans for this festival and we believe the event has showcased the power of arts and culture to transform and lift our city.”