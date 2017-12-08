Aberdeen date for Supervet Noel

Following the huge success of his Channel 4 show, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, The Supervet, will bring his first ever live stage show to Aberdeen next year.

Noel's show, Welcome to My World, will stop by the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre on Friday, November 9, 2018 and is a must for all animal lovers and fans of the TV show alike.

Noel will enlighten audiences with his incredible life story and explain how he became The Supervet.

When the show began on Channel 4, Noel wanted to tell a story about love and hope, with incredible science in the background.

He recognised the important bond humans have with animals, how they really are part of the family and how much families will do for them in return for the unconditional love which they give.

Join Noel on a journey from his early years in Ireland, where he was full of fantastical ideas through to today where the future of medicine is full of incredible promise.

Welcome To My World is a deeply immersive experience, which will transport Noel into a virtual theatre thanks to the very latest in creative technology, allowing him to illustrate some of his remarkable techniques in front of the audience.

This is a unique opportunity to encounter Noel's pioneering bionic inventions first hand, as he takes to the stage to share how his past has paved the way for a more compassionate future for animals and those who love them.

Welcome To My World is a brand new live experience to really understand all that may be possible in the future within this breathtaking production.

Noel Fitzpatrick said: “Come with me on my journey from a field in Ireland to a fantastical world of bionics and regeneration, where everything becomes possible. I am so excited to bring to you my live show and share with you my story. Welcome to my world.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 15 at 9am at www.ticketmaster.co.uk.