Aberdeen to turn tartan for Kiltwalk

This Sunday more than 2,200 walkers from Aberdeen city and ‘Shire will take part in the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk making it Aberdeen’s biggest ever Kiltwalk.

Following the huge success of the first event of 2018 in Glasgow, Aberdeen participants will raise money for many charities across Aberdeen and Scotland including Alfie’s Trust, Mental Health Aberdeen and Team Jak.

Once again, Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation will top-up all funds raised by walkers by 40%. So for every £1 raised, £1.40 will go to the charity of your choice making it a fundraising model unlike any other.

Walkers will be taking on three different distances, the five-mile Wee Wander, the 14 mile Big Stoll, or the Mighty Stride, a marathon-distance of 26 miles.

This year, the Wee Wander is more accessible than ever before thanks to its new route which begins at noon at Camphill Rudolf Steiner School in Bieldside, following the River Dee before ending up at the Kiltwalk Village at Duthie Park.

Paul Cooney, chief executive of the Kiltwalk said: “Thank you to every single Kiltwalker taking part in Aberdeen this Sunday. The money raised on the day has a huge impact on so many charities across the country and across Aberdeen who are carrying out life changing work for those who need it most.”

Showcasing one of many fantastic causes being supported is 50-year-old Tracy Johnstone from Kingswells who will lead off the Mighty Stride, she’s walking for Charlie House, an Aberdeen children’s charity.

Paul added: “This year, we’ve changed our Aberdeen route ensuring it’s accessible and family friendly so that even more people can take part. No matter your age or ability, there’s something for everyone at the Kiltwalk. It’s an amazing day with an atmosphere like no other. But don’t take my word for it, come and see it for yourself and join the Kiltwalk community!”

This Sunday those walking the Mighty Stride will take on the new route, beginning their marathon-long journey at 9am at Potarch Green. Elsewhere, The Big Strollers will begin at Milton Park in Crathes at 11am, followed by the Wee Wander setting off at noon from Bieldside.

Walkers from all three distances will cross the finish line at Duthie Park in the heart of the city where the Kiltwalk Village will be in full swing to celebrate everyone’s achievements with live entertainment from the Aberdeen Jazz Orchestra as well as a hot meal for walkers.

One lucky Kiltwalker from the day will win a brand new Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 SRi thanks to sponsor Arnold Clark.

Walkers will be fed, watered and entertained along the route with fresh fruit and water donated by Tennent’s-owned Tipperary Water and AG Barr’s Strathmore Water, chocolate biscuits from Tunnock’s, shortbread from Walkers and soup from The Scottish Soup Company.