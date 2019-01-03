André brings his Sydney concert to Ellon

Ellon Cinema will be screening a performance by one of the biggest names in the musical world this weekend.

The 'King of Waltz’, André Rieu, will bring his New Year’s concert, recorded live in Sydney’s iconic Town Hall, to millions of fans across the world via satellite.

The first full production from leading distributor Piece of Magic Entertainment, André Rieu will present a festive concert like never before.

Join the Maestro for a magical evening of music and dance featuring his world class sopranos, the Platin Tenors and together with show tunes, classical music and plenty of festive fun, it promises a great start to the new year for Rieu fans.

The concert will be screened at the Victoria Hall on Saturday, January 5 at 7pm and on Sunday, January 6 at 3pm.

Commenting ahead of the concert, André said, “I am absolutely delighted to be bringing my first ever New Year’s concert to cinemas. To be able to perform at the historic Sydney Town Hall is a real thrill, and I can’t wait to share the concert with audiences around the world. We have lots of surprises planned so look forward to sharing on the night!

Fans are invited to take a front row seat and experience what promises to be a spectacular musical event on the big screen.

Enjoy backstage access, interviews with André and his special guests, musical favourites and more, exclusive to cinema and hosted by ITV’s Charlotte Hawkins, a familiar face for all those who continue to enjoy André’s annual Maastricht concert each July.

Both events will be seated at tables so that revellers can bring along and enjoy their favourite refreshments although the usual hot drinks and tuck will be available as per usual.

Fans are invited to get a table together with their friends and colleagues.

Book tickets online at www.victoriahallellon.co.uk/cinema and let the Victoria Hall how many will be at your table by emailing ellon.cinema@btconnect.com or by messaging the Ellon Cinema Facebook page.

Bookings for payment at the door can also be made by phoning 01358 724545 and leaving a message.