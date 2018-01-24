Annual Haggis Hunt to get underway

Formartine’s will hold its fifth annual Haggis Hunt this weekend.

The Haggis Hunt will take place around the woods at Formartine’s Visitor Centre, where visitors of all ages can come along and search the woods for the runaway Haggii.

The weekend will cater to everyone, with plenty to see and do in the shop and restaurant as well.

The Haggis Hunt is free and will be available on both Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January.

This weekend is highly anticipated as it celebrates one of Scotland’s national treasures – Robert Burns.

The Haggis Hunt promises to be a fun-filled day out for the whole family to enjoy.

Formartine’s resident Ghillie has said that the number of Haggii in the woods is growing fast and keen Haggis spotters are needed to help them out.

The entire visitor centre will be kitted out to represent Scotland.

Whether it be decorations in the shop, pre-caught haggis available to buy or freshly prepared haggis on the breakfast, brunch and lunch menu.

Formartine’s will be open from 9.30am to 5.50pm on both days.

Don’t miss it!