Be a wizard for the day at Haddo

The School of magic is coming to Haddo House near Methlick this summer.

As soon as you enter the school grounds you will be immersed in a fantasy festival.

The three-hour school day is a role playing experience for people of all ages.

On arrival you will be split into your house and greeted by your house goblin.

During your time in the school you will attend various classes, including: potion making, magical defence, cryptozoology, summoning and many more.

Keep an eye out for creatures and dark wizards on your travel between classes.

You even get to keep your wand at the end of the day.

The grounds ticket doesn’t included access to the school or the classes, but you will still be in for a magical day.

Entertainment, wizards, creatures, owls, stalls and so much more are all there to keep you busy for the day.

Tickets for both events on sale now and are being run in partnership with Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

School tickets are £29.99 (including the festival access) and spaces are limited. Festival tickets are £8 for the day.

For more details or to book visit www.schoolofmagicuk.co.uk/haddo-tickets.