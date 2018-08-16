Best of Irish folk by The Kilkennys at Aberdeen Arts Centre

One of the finest folk and ballad groups in Ireland is set to serenade Aberdeenshire audiences next month.

The Kilkennys play Aberdeen Arts Centre on Saturday, September 15.

The group take their name from their home town of Kilkenny – a city steeped in music, history and folk culture. Famous for its long history of brewing fine Irish ale and beer, the brewery may be gone, but the music plays on. The band’s following has been sure and steady, with a growing international reputation based on playing old Irish folk songs and new songs of their own with their pride and passion. The band was established between schoolmates and began touring the length and breadth of Ireland in 1998.

Now based in South East Ireland, the group have evolved through the years and are anchored by founding members Davey Cashin (vocals, mandolin, banjo, guitar, whistles), Tommy Mackey (bass, acoustic guitar, vocals), long time member Robbie Campion (banjo, guitar, madolin, vocals) and newest member Mick Martin (bodhran, uilleann pipes, low whistles, guitar, vocals).

Tickets are available at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/events