Brandon set to put on a show

Champion accordionist and Country vocalist Brandon McPhee will bring his own show to Inverurie Town Hall next month.

Scotland’s accordion virtuoso and country star will bring The Brandon McPhee Show to Inverurie on Sunday, April 22.

The show will also feature special guest Eddie Rose to ensure there will be fun for the whole family.

Brandon has toured all over the UK and Ireland – leading not just one band, but two!

The Brandon McPhee Scottish Band and The Brandon McPhee Country Band both feature highly regarded and successful musicians who have many years of experience in the music industry.

Brandon has a growing catalogue of both Traditional Scottish and Country music albums which have sold in thousands.

His cover of the Billy Ray Cyrus song “Stand” reached No.22 in the European Country Music Chart.

He has had numerous TV appearances in Britain, Ireland and America and presents a weekly show, Caithness Music TV on Sky, Freesat and regionally on Freeview.

Brandon has also performed privately for Prince Charles and at The Scottish Parliament and more recently played for Prince Charles in Buckingham Palace.

The Brandon McPhee Show will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now and are available by calling 01467 624629.

Get your tickets today to avoid disappointment.